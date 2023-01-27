Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 6 Hidden words in Basketball Court Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the 6 words hidden inside the Basketball Court.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot all 6 words hidden in the Basketball Court Picture within 11 secs?

Image Source: Pinterest

Spot the Toy that does not have its twin inside Room in 15 secs!

In the above image, you need to spot all the six words hidden inside the Basketball Court where a basketball match is being conducted by the coach. Inside the court, you will see few kids are playing basketball and some kids are watching the ongoing match. An alert mind can identify all the words within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot mistake in Friends Supper Picture?

Hint: All the words are camouflaged with the background of the basketball court.

Can you Spot the Thief in Costume Party Picture?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 6 hidden words inside the Basketball Court picture. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

DOE - The word 'Doe' is written on the basket in the picture. FUN - The word 'fun' is written on the balls in the picture. 3. CELLO - The word 'Cello’ is written near the boy at the bottom of the picture BOOM - The word 'Boom’ is written on the green shirt of the kid in the picture HOME - The word ‘Home’ is written on the stairs in the picture MAY - The word ‘May’ is written on the wall in the picture

Can you count number of people in circus picture?

So, the six words that are hidden inside the Basketball Court picture are - Doe, fun, cello, boom, home, and may.

Can you find the weight of cat, dog and mouse in 25 secs?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

Can you spot 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs?