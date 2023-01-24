Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Friends Supper Picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works in a different way. This kind of brain puzzle makes a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Friends Supper Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Friends Supper Picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where three friends are going to have their supper. In the image, you can see that a girl is pouring tea into the cups. A boy and a girl are playing with their forks and the cooked turkey has been kept on the dining table. However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Friends Supper Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the teapot from which the girl is pouring the tea. The teapot handle is missing in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

