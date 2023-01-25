Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Spot the Toy that does not have its twin inside Room in 15 secs!

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think a little differently about coming on to the solution to these kinds of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Toy that doesn’t have its twin inside the Room in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you Spot the Toy that does not have its twin inside the Room in 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the Toy that does not have its twin inside the Room. The puzzle challenge states that only one Toy doesn’t repeat itself in the image (the support surface doesn’t count). Do you think you can find the odd-one Toy?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all the Toys carefully inside the image, then you will be able to identify the Toy that doesn’t have its twin inside the Room. The Toys that have their twin in the Room are Teddy bears, Trucks, Buckets, Musical Instruments, wheels, half sun, cars, blocks, and balls. So, the only Toy that doesn’t have its twin inside the Room is the Robot lying in the center of the room.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Robot does not have its twin inside the Room. The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

