Brain Teaser IQ Test: Help the Princess in finding the Exit Door Number 4 in 15 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify Door Number 4 through which the princess needs to take the exit in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Help the Princess in finding the Exit Door Number 4 in 15 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Grocery Store Picture?

In the above image, you need to identify Door Number 4 through which the Princess can escape from the tower. The puzzle states that a princess got locked in a tower. She found out that she could escape through the fourth door. But there are only 3 doors. How can she find door number 4? You need to find Door Number 4 among the three doors.

Can you spot 6 Hidden words in Basketball Court Picture?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Spot the Toy that does not have its twin inside Room in 15 secs!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the symbols on the doors in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the exit door. So, let’s see the symbols of the doors in detail:

The symbol on the first door is made up of the number 4.

The symbol on the second door is made up of the number 1.

The symbol on the third door is made up of the number 2.

Can you spot mistake in Friends Supper Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you Spot the Thief in Costume Party Picture?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the first door is Door Number 4 through which the princess can escape from the tower.

Can you count number of people in circus picture?

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you find the weight of cat, dog and mouse in 25 secs?