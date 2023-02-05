Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot human between Statues in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to check your Intelligence Level. Some brain teasers will help in assessing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. The important task in these puzzles is to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using your logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking. You need to be out of the box for coming on to the solution as the answer would be hiding somewhere in the picture. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the human between the Statues inside the Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot a human between Statues in the picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the human between the statues. In the picture, you can see statues with different poses. Some statues are in sitting positions and some are in standing positions. But there is a human standing in between these statues in the Garden.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at all the statues inside the garden, you will be able to identify the human among them. On the left side of the picture, you will see that a statue is looking at his watch. It’s not a statue but a man in a costume.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the human between the statues is the one who is looking at his watch. This brain teaser was a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It required lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within a time bracket.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your Intelligence level. These kinds of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the human between the statues in the picture?

