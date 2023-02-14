Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Spot which pipe is filling the bucket in 15 secs!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Do you like solving brain riddles and puzzles in your leisure time, then this brain teaser is for you only! Brain teasers are kind of riddles and puzzles only but they are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little differently to solve solving such puzzles. Also, you have to use the creative side of your mind as the answer to the problem won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to spot which pipe is filling the bucket in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Spot which pipe is filling the bucket in 15 Seconds!

Image Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you have to identify the pipe that is filling the bucket. The image shows 4 separate pipes attached to 4 separate taps. After looking at the confusing array of pipes, can you spot which pipe is filling the bucket with water? An active mind can solve this riddle within 15 seconds as the puzzle is a bit tricky. Use a little less straightforward approach to arrive at the solution. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Join the starting and end points of the pipes.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the pipes through which water is flowing. Let’s look at all the pipes one by one:

Pipe A: Leaking just outside the bucket

Leaking just outside the bucket Pipe B: Pouring water inside the Bucket

Pouring water inside the Bucket Pipe C: Leaking outside the bucket in the second last.

Leaking outside the bucket in the second last. Pipe D: Leaking outside the bucket in the last.

So, the answer to the puzzle is ‘Pipe B, I.e., the second pipe is filling the water bucket. All other pipes are leaking outside the bucket. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

In these types of brain teasers, using lateral thinking will help you to arrive at the answers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it required less duration and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in just a few seconds.

