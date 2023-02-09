Brain Teaser IQ Test: Help the Man in choosing the Escape Door in 21 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Door through which the Man can escape safely in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Help the Man in choosing the Escape Door in 21 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the Door through which the Man can escape safely from the place where he is stuck. The puzzle states that “a man got kidnapped and locked in a house. The house had 4 doors and he could escape through one of them… How can he escape?” You need to find the Door that is the safest exit for the man.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at all the exits in the image, you will be able to identify the safest Escape door. So, let’s look at the doors one by one in detail:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the fourth door is the safest exit through which the Man can escape when the sun goes down. The fire is generated by the rays of the sun. In the night, the man can escape when the fire gets extinguished eventually.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

