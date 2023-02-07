Brain Teaser IQ Test: How many squares can you count in the picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the total number of squares inside the Picture.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: How many squares can you count in the picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the number of squares inside the Picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many squares are in the picture?” In the image, you can see a big square embedded with small squares inside it. So, while counting the total number of squares in the image, you need to keep a check on the small squares too.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the big and small squares carefully in the picture, you will be able to identify the accurate number of squares inside the Picture. For your ease, the sides of each square have been colored differently in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are total 10 squares inside the Picture. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds.

