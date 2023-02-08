Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot mistake in Dining Room Picture in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works in a different way. These kind of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Dining Room Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Dining Room Picture in 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

How many squares can you count in the picture within 11 secs?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a family is going to have Dinner. In the image, you can see the family is going to have dinner in their Dining Room. A big turkey has been served on the table. The lady is keeping the glasses on the table. The girls are bringing the plates to the table.

Can you spot mistake in Ladies Evening Tea Picture?

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot human between Statues in picture?

Hint: The mistake is hidden in the cupboard inside the dining room.

Can you spot the Broken Clock in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Dining Room Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the cupboard of the dining room.

Image Source: Bright Side

Guess which number will replace Question Mark above Eggs

So, the mistake in the picture is that there is no handle in the top drawer of the cupboard. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Help the Princess in finding the Exit Door Number 4 in 15 secs!

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

Can you spot the mistake in Grocery Store Picture?