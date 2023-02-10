Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Many kinds of brain teasers helps in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly for arriving at the answer in the stipulated time. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify who is the Fake Vampire in the room.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Fake Vampire in the Room within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the Fake Vampire in the room. In the puzzle, there are three people in the room, one woman and two men. Among these three, two are vampires and one is not. So, which one of them is a Fake Vampire?

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the features of the two men and a woman in the room you will be able to identify the person who is a human and a Fake Vampire. Take a closer look at the man in the middle. He’s just a regular human! His eyes are of a normal human being.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the man in the middle (B) is the Fake Vampire in the room. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then this means that you have above average IQ Level. Remember, these types of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

