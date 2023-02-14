Puzzle IQ Test: Can you answer all 9 questions from Camping Picture in 5 mins?

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the answers to the questions related to the Camping Picture.

Can you answer who dies if E pushes the Stone in Picture in 60 seconds?

IQ Puzzle: Test your Intelligence by Answering all 9 Questions from the Camping Picture

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. The challenge is to answer all 9 Questions related to the camping picture. The accuracy of your answers will tell you about your Intelligence Level. The more questions you answer correctly, the better your IQ Level will be considered:

If you can answer all 9 Questions Correctly, then you have a High IQ Level.

If you can answer more than 6 Questions Correctly, then you have an above-average IQ Level.

If you can answer more than 4 Questions Correctly, then you have an average IQ Level.

If you can answer less than 3 Questions Correctly, then you have a below-average IQ Level.

Image Source: Puzzle Prime

Look carefully at the picture above and answer the questions given below:

How many tourists are staying at this camp? When did they arrive: today or a few days ago? How did they get here? How far away is the closest village? Where does the wind blow: from the north or the south? What time of day is it? Where did Alex go? Who was on duty yesterday? (Give their name) What day is it today?

How many Questions did you answer correctly?

Let’s look at the image closely and try to identify the answers to all the questions correctly:

S.No Questions Answers 1 How many tourists are staying at this camp? There are 4 people. 2 When did they arrive: today or a few days ago? They arrived a few days ago, enough so that a spider web can appear on the tent. 3 How did they get here? Judging by the paddles, they got there with boats. 4 How far away is the closest village? A hen is walking around the camp, so the closest village is not far away. 5 Where does the wind blow: from the north or the south? A flag that shows the wind direction is on top of the tent. The leaves of the trees are larger on the south side, so the wind must be blowing from the South 6 What time of day it is? The shadow is pointing towards the West, so it must be morning. 7 Where did Alex go? Alex went to catch butterflies. His net is behind the tent. 8 Who was on cooking duty yesterday? Since Peter is on duty today – cooking food for the group, it was Colin on duty yesterday. Colin is rummaging through his backpack (marked with a "C."); Alex is catching butterflies; James is taking photos as his tripod can be seen sticking out of his bag. This leaves Peter — then, according to the list, that means Colin was on duty. 9 What day is it today? Today is the 8th of the month. Watermelons are usually found widely in summer, especially in July or August.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, how many questions did you answer correctly in this IQ Puzzle?

