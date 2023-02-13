Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Animal you see first in 5 secs reveals if you are left or right brained

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions sometimes are also helpful in testing our personalities based on if we are left-brained or right-brained. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality. One such fine illustration can be seen in an optical illusion image shared by Bright Side.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Animal you see first in 5 seconds reveals if you are Left or Right Brained

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion that was created to test if you are left-brained or right-brained. As per the Psychobiologist and Nobel Prize winner Roger W. Sperry, the two hemispheres of our brain left and right, functions differently. The way you see things can tell which side of your brain is more dominant. This test can also reveal your thought process and personality traits.

Also, the 2 hemispheres of the brain do not work in isolation. They work together and complement each other. So you might have dominant personality traits from one side of your brain but you will also possess some traits from the other side of the brain too

Head of a Tiger - Left Brained

Image Source: Bright Side

If the face you see in this optical illusion is of the Head of a Tiger, then the left hemisphere of your brain is more active than the right. You are an analytical, goal-oriented, and organized person. When faced with a difficult situation, you tend to be logical, calculative, and objective.

This also means that sometimes, because you know that the decision you made was made after a lot of thinking, you tend to be adamant. So, it would be advisable that you should hear the opinion of others and consider it too.

Personality Traits of Left-Brained People Planned You do things in a properly planned way, like on a to-do list. Precise You have clear, ear-marked goals and are clear about the path to be taken to achieve them. Rational Emotions and feelings do not get in the way of you achieving your goals. Logical You have an aptitude for math, science, and sequencing ideas. Realistic Your world is very real. In it, there is no place for fairy tales and fiction. Similarly, however lofty your goals might seem to others, you know that they are realistic and achievable.

Hanging Monkey -Right Brained

Image Source: Bright Side

If you see a hanging monkey first in the optical illusion image, then this means that the right hemisphere of your brain is more active. You are a creative person who is full of innovative ideas. When faced with a difficult situation, you tend to rely more on your intuition than on critical thinking mostly.

This also means that you are self-aware that every step you take in your life is a lesson for you and sometimes losing is just a step forward to achieving your goals. In short, the journey is more important to you than the goal. As you are a dreamer, you often lose yourself to your dreamland. Therefore, it is important for you to get a reality check every once in a while and to pay a little more attention to the world around you.

Personality Traits of Right-Brained People Impulsive You do things spontaneously. You have a knack for taking an out-of-the-box approach. Emotional You cares a lot about many things. You spend time pondering and acting based on feelings. Creative and Artistic You are skilled at music, arts, and other creative disciplines. Intuitive You don’t make a to-do list and doesn’t go by the rulebook. You solve problems intuitively. Dreamy You have dreams for life rather than goals and you put effort toward achieving those dreams, often succeeding.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which animal did you see first in this optical illusion?

