Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Queen hiding among the Dogs in 21 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the Queen who is hiding among the Dogs in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the Queen hiding among the Dogs?

Image Source: Pinterest

Spot hidden faces of 2 Greek Gods & 1 Human inside Vintage Picture in 15 secs!

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser by the fashion website Stylight.co.uk. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of cute corgi dogs squashed in next to each other. However, somewhere inside the group, a Queen is hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “Can YOU spot Her Majesty hiding among the corgi dogs?”

Can you spot Hidden Bird Between the Leaves in 9 Secs?

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Queen inside the group of Dogs. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden Queen inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only Romantics can spot 7 Hearts hidden inside Painting in 11 secs!

Did you spot the Hidden Queen in 21 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Queen among the Dogs. It may appear too tricky to spot the Queen, but if you look at the top right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden Queen. The Queen is wearing a purple crown and is hiding between dogs with a yellow and a green crown.

Face you see first in this Optical Illusion reveals your Inner Mind

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Queen in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 1% can spot second cat hiding inside Vintage Picture in 15 secs!

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Queen in the group of Dogs inside the picture in just 21 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Only 2% can spot hidden horse of the Man inside Vintage Picture

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Queen inside this optical illusion?

Only a Genius can spot the Musician’s hidden Instrument in 11 Secs!