Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Musician’s hidden Instrument in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, the optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in an old picture where a musician’s playing instrument is hidden somewhere inside the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Musician’s Hidden Instrument

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image is a tricky puzzle card where you have to identify a hidden musical instrument of the Minstrel. In this optical illusion, you can see a Minstrel standing inside the room and ready to play his musical instrument. However, the Musician has lost his playing instrument somewhere inside the room. The puzzle asks the viewers ‘Find the Harp of the Minstrel’. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the musician's instrument. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Harp hidden inside the room.

Did you spot the Musical Instrument of Minstrel in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion and try to spot the hidden musical instrument inside the room. It may appear too tricky to find the musician’s harp, but if you tilt the image to the right side you will be able to see the Harp hidden inside the wall. the image upside down then it may help. The Harp is hidden above the wall of the room.

A minstrel used to be a musical entertainer, initially in medieval Europe. The harp is a stringed musical instrument that has several individual strings running at an angle to its soundboard; the strings are plucked with the fingers.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the Musician’s instrument inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the Musician’s instrument hidden inside this optical illusion?

