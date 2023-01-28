Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Baby’s lost Pacifier hidden inside Toy Room in 9 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where a Baby’s Pacifier is hidden somewhere inside the Toy Room.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Baby’s lost Pacifier hidden inside the Toy Room?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image originated as a tricky puzzle for children to test their brain power. In this optical illusion, you can see that a nanny is looking after a baby in a Toy Room filled with toys. But she is not able to stop the cry of the baby as she has lost the pacifier in the Toy Room. She is worried and trying to find the baby’s lost pacifier in the Toy Room.

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the Baby’s Pacifier hidden inside the Toy Room. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the Baby’s Pacifier in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Baby’s Pacifier in 9 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture. Try to spot the hidden Pacifier inside the Toy Room. It may appear too tricky to find the lost Pacifier at first. But if you look carefully at the image, you will see that the Baby’s Pacifier is hidden between the toys. The Pacifier is hiding between the rings and a stuffed bunny as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot Baby’s lost Pacifier inside this optical illusion image?

