Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Butterfly Hidden Among Parrots in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There is various kind of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the Butterfly who is hiding among the Parrots in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Hidden Butterfly Among Parrots?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 3% can spot a Hat inside the Bathroom in 5 secs!

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed for adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see that a group of Parrots is sitting on the branches of a field. However, inside the group, a Butterfly is hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “Find the butterfly among these parrots.” The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Butterfly inside the group of Parrots. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden Butterfly inside the picture.

How many hidden faces can you spot in this Vintage Rose Picture?

Did you spot the Hidden Butterfly in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Butterfly among the Parrots. It may appear too tricky to find the Butterfly, but if you look at the top left side of the group, you will be able to spot the hidden Butterfly.

Can you find the Hidden Jaguar Among Tigers?

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Butterfly in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you find a Dog & a Sleeping Sheep Hidden Inside the Flock?

The butterfly is hiding between two parrots on the left side of the image. It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Butterfly among the Parrots inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Only 2% can spot the Pineapple hidden inside Kitchen

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Butterfly among Parrots inside this optical illusion?

Only 1% can spot 4 Missing Fellow Soldiers inside this Vintage Picture