Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Hidden Jaguar Among Tigers in 9 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the Jaguar who is hiding among the Tigers in the forest.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Hidden Jaguar Among the Streak of Tigers?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see that a streak of tigers is resting in the forest. However inside the streak, a Jaguar is hiding. The puzzle gives you a hint that “Hey, that feline isn’t a tiger.” The trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Jaguar inside the group of tigers. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden Jaguar inside the picture.

Did you spot the Hidden Jaguar in 9 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Jaguar among the Tigers. It may appear too tricky to find the Jaguar, but if you look at the back or top left side of the streak, then you will be able to spot the hidden Jaguar.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Jaguar in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The tigers have distinctive vertical black stripes on their body. The Jaguar has spots which is also known as known as rosettes. The jagged black circles resemble roses with tawny centers on top of a tawny coat.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Jaguar among the tigers inside the picture in just 9 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and pattern can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Jaguar among tigers inside this optical illusion?

