Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find a Dog & a Sleeping Sheep Hidden Inside the Flock in 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions - physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find a dog and a sleeping sheep hidden inside the flock of sheep in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find a Dog & a Sleeping Sheep Hidden Inside the Flock?

Image Source: Drift Sleep

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a flock of sheep in a meadow of lush green grass surrounded by trees. The flock is looking after each other with open eyes. However, there is one sheep that has fallen asleep. So, you are required to find out not only the sleeping sheep but a dog also who is hiding inside the flock of sheep.

The puzzle states that “Can you spot the sheep that's fallen asleep? As an added challenge, there's also a dog watching over the flock waiting for you to find” The trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot both the hidden dog and the sleeping sheep inside the flock. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden dog and a sleeping sheep inside the picture.

Did you spot the Hidden Dog in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and first try to spot the hidden dog inside the flock of sheep. It may appear too tricky to find the dog, but if you look at the tree on the left side then you will be able to spot the hidden dog.

Now, the next challenge is to find that one sheep with closed eyes. This one is, even more, trickier to find! For your ease, we have highlighted the dog and sleeping sheep in the image given below:

Image Source: Drift Sleep

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden dog and the sleeping sheep inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden dog and a sleeping sheep inside this optical illusion?

