A Century Old Optical Illusion: Test Your IQ by spotting 10 Hidden Faces in Vintage Puzzle within 21 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, the optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a vintage puzzle inside which 10 faces are hidden inside the picture.

A Century Old Optical Illusion: Test Your IQ by spotting 10 Hidden Faces in this Vintage Puzzle

The above illustration is a vintage puzzle that was published in The Duluth Herald, 1914. The illusion asks the viewers to find 10 faces inside this vintage picture by challenging that “There are 10 Faces Concealed in This Picture. Can you find Seven” This image is a tricky puzzle where you have to find 9 faces hidden inside the 10th face, i.e., the face of the man. So, the trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the remaining 9 faces.

People with High IQ can spot all 10 Faces in 21 Seconds

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the 9 faces inside the sketch of a man. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden faces, but if you rotate the image then you will be able to spot all other 9 faces. For your ease we have marked the faces in the image given below:

It has been claimed that if you manage to spot all 10 hidden faces in just 21 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence or High IQ level. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot all the 10 Hidden faces inside this vintage optical illusion?

