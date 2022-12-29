Optical Illusion for Testing Your IQ: Only 2% can spot Squirrel hidden inside Jungle in 21 secs!

Optical Illusion for Testing Your IQ: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Squirrel is hiding somewhere inside the Jungle.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% of People can spot Squirrels hidden inside Jungle

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a picture of a Jungle where a Squirrel is hiding somewhere inside the forest. In the Jungle, you can see a lot of animals and Birds. Some of them are fox, Reindeer, Raccoon, Owl, Deer, Rabbit, rat, bear, etc. The illusion challenges the viewers by asking “Where is the squirrel? The letter carrier needs to give him his mail.”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Squirrel in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Squirrel in 21 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Squirrel, then we are here to help you in finding the Squirrel in the Jungle. You need to look closely at the trees in the Jungle very carefully. The Squirrel is hiding beneath the pine cone of the tree at the top right side of the picture. For your ease, we have highlighted the Squirrel in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Squirrel hidden in the Jungle. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Squirrel hidden inside this optical illusion image?

