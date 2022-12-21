Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot Santa Claus hidden inside Christmas Tree in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where Santa Claus is hiding inside the Christmas tree in the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot Santa Claus hidden inside Christmas Tree?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 1% of People can spot the Lady Astronaut lost in New Galaxy picture

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden Santa Claus inside Christmas Tree. In the picture, you can see that the kids are playing around the Christmas tree. Some kids are opening the gifts and some are hanging the socks. It seems that Santa has visited the place and left the presents for the kids. So, the challenge is to spot Santa Claus inside the room where the Christmas tree has been kept. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot Santa Claus in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot Santa Claus inside the image.

People with High Intelligence can spot Gladiator’s Hidden Sword in 11 Secs!

Did you spot Santa Claus in 11 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot Santa Claus hidden inside the Christmas Tree. It may appear too tricky to find all of Santa Claus as the picture consists of many toys to distract you. But if you carefully observe the objects inside the room, then you will be able to find Santa Claus.

Only Brainy People can spot 2 Hidden Kids in this Vintage Picture

If you are not able to spot Santa Claus, then we are here to help you! Look at the bottom right side of the Christmas Tree. Santa Claus is hiding between the bells and cane as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot Girls’ three hidden lovers inside the picture?

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify Santa Claus inside the Christmas Tree in few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Can you spot the man’s lost dog in 11 seconds?

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot Santa Claus inside this optical illusion?

Only a Genius can spot the Man Ringing Bells in Picture