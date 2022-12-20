Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Lady Astronaut lost in New Galaxy within 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where a lady astronaut is lost somewhere inside the New Galaxy.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Lady Astronaut lost inside New Galaxy

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image originated as a tricky puzzle for children to test their brain power. In this optical illusion, an astronaut is finding his fellow astronaut who has got gotten into the new Galaxy. Inside the new galaxy, you will see aliens partying around and spaceships & UFOs flying around. But the astronaut is looking worried. He needs to find his fellow Lady astronaut before taking off from the new Galaxy.

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the lady astronaut lost inside the New Galaxy. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the lost astronaut in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Lady Astronaut in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture. Try to spot the lost astronaut inside the New Galaxy. It may appear too tricky to find the lady astronaut at first. But if you look carefully at the image, you will see that the astronaut is behind the aliens. The lady astronaut is behind two purple octopuses as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Lady Astronaut inside this optical illusion image?

