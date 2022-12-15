Optical Illusions IQ Test: Can you spot Girls’ three hidden lovers inside the picture in 15 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an old optical illusion painting of three girls and their hidden lovers.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot Girls’ three hidden lovers inside the picture?

The above vintage picture is an optical illusion in which three girls are standing beside each other. But did you see three men and lovers of the three girls inside the optical illusion image? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to spot the three hidden lovers of the girls inside the beautiful painting.

Did you spot the three hidden men in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the three men inside the painting, then we are here to help you find the Girls’ hidden lovers. You need to look closely at the trees inside the painting very carefully. For your convenience we have marked the faces of the three hidden men in the image given below:

There is a young man’s face hidden in the tree on the left side of the image. On the right side of the picture, you will find the faces of two men below the windmill. It is difficult to spot the faces of the men as they have been camouflaged with the color of the trees. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Girls’ three hidden lovers in this optical illusion?

