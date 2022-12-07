Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only 2% can spot hidden camera inside wardrobe in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. The normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a camera is hiding somewhere inside the wardrobe in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot hidden camera inside the wardrobe

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a big wardrobe and inside it, there is a camera hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the camera hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden fish in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden camera in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden camera, then we are here to help you. If you look carefully at the image, you will see clothes hanging inside the wardrobe. There are winter Quilts & Clothes, handbags, sandals, boots, hats, and suitcases kept inside the wardrobe.\

But the puzzle challenges the viewers to find the camera by giving the hint - “Here, we forgot a pink camera”. This optical illusion of a wardrobe could reveal just how good your eyesight really is. For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden camera inside a wardrobe in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The camera is hiding inside the top 2nd shelf where the sheets and quilts have been kept. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden camera in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden camera inside this optical illusion image?

