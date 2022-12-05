Optical Illusion Brain Test: People with High IQ can spot a Girl’s Face inside the forest in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, the optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a sketch of a sketch of a forest where a girl’s face is hidden inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for Brain Test: People with High IQ can spot a Girl’s Face inside the forest

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Girl’s Face inside. This image is a tricky puzzle where you have to identify a girls face inside the sketch of a forest where a lot of animals are also there like a rabbit, a turtle, a fish, a racoon, etc. In this optical illusion, a girl’s face is concealed within the sketch of a dense forest. So, the trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the girl amidst the forest filled with different animals.

Did you spot the Girl’s face in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the girl’s face hiding inside the forest. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden face of a girl, but if you flip the image upside down then it may help. If you are finding it difficult to spot the Girl’s face in the forest, then we are here to help you see it clearly. The girls face is hidden between two branches of the tree at the bottom of the image.

For your convenience we have highlighted the Girl’s Face the in the image given below:

It has been claimed that if you manage to spot the girl’s face inside the forest in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence or High IQ level. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot a Girl’s Face inside this optical illusion?

