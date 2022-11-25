Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Woman’s lost Key hidden inside picture in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where a woman’s house Key is hidden somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Woman’s lost Key hidden inside the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image originated as a tricky puzzle for children to test their brain power. In this optical illusion, a woman is standing outside her house and is looking out for her house key in her purse. But now she is lost and is wondering where to have an I kept my key. However, the key is hidden somewhere inside the picture.

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the woman’s Key hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the lost key in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you Spot the Woman’s lost Key in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture. Try to spot the hidden Key inside the restaurant. It may appear too tricky to find the lost Key at first. But if you look carefully at the image, you will see that the woman’s House Key is hidden inside the lamp on the top right side of the image. The Key is hanging inside the lamp as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the woman’s lost Key inside this optical illusion image?

