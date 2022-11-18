Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot hidden Butterfly inside Garden Pond picture in 5 Secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Garden Pond where a Butterfly is hiding inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Spot Hidden Butterfly inside the Garden Pond!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 5% can spot Lipstick hidden inside Dining Area

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a Brain Teaser to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a Butterfly is hiding inside the beautiful Garden Pond. In the image, you can see that there is a beautiful garden filled with green grass carved in different shapes. Along the garden, there is a little pond with stones inside it. This optical illusion asks you to find the Butterfly hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the Butterfly hidden inside the Garden Pond. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden Butterfly inside the picture.

Can you find the Dog Hidden Among Toys?

Can you spot the Butterfly in 5 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Butterfly inside the Garden Pond. It may appear too tricky to find the Butterfly but if you look at the right-side trees inside the picture, then you will be able to spot the hidden Butterfly. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden Butterfly as it has been camouflaged with the background of the pond.

Can you spot the Hidden Ball inside Beach?

For your ease we have highlighted the Butterfly in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Umbrella without an Owner?

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Butterfly inside the garden pond picture in just 5 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Can you spot Lady’s hidden lovers inside the picture?

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Butterfly hidden inside this optical illusion?

Only 1% can spot the Mouse hidden inside Kitchen!