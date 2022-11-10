Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Ball inside Beach in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually the mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many a times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the hidden ball inside the beach picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the Hidden Ball inside Beach?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. This optical illusion shows the beautiful picture of a beach where people are enjoying the day with their family. Kids are playing on the sides of the beach and one of the kids is making sand castles. The trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the hidden ball in the beach. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden ball inside the picture.

Did you spot the Hidden Ball in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden ball inside the beach. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden ball inside the picture as the color of the ball is quite similar to the umbrella. But if you you look at the left side of the picture you will see that the ball is hiding under the big umbrella.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden ball in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden ball inside the beach picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many a times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the ball hidden inside this optical illusion?

