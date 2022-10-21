Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Man’s lost wallet hidden inside restaurant in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where a man’s wallet is hidden somewhere inside the restaurant.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot Man’s lost wallet hidden inside the restaurant?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image originated as a tricky puzzle for children to test their brain power. In this optical illusion, a man and a woman are having their date in the restaurant. But at the time of payment of the bill, the man realized that he has lost his wallet somewhere. The waiter is looking with suspicion at the man with the bill in his hand. The man’s date is looking at him with worry. But the man’s wallet is hidden somewhere inside the restaurant.

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the man’s wallet hidden inside the restaurant. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the second animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 1% can spot the man’s lost wallet in 11 Seconds!

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture. Try to spot the hidden wallet inside the restaurant. It may appear too tricky to find the lost wallet at first. But if you look carefully at the image, you will see that the man’s wallet is hidden behind his date. The wallet is hiding behind the woman’s hair as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the man’s lost wallet inside this optical illusion image?

