Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Boy’s Shoe hidden among toys in 9 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where the boy’s shoe is hiding among the toys in the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Boy’s Shoe hidden among toys?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden shoe of the boy. In the picture, a boy is sitting on his bed. His room is filled with toys. Also, the toys are scattered around the room. Now, the boy has lost his shoe in the messy room. So, the challenge is to spot the boy’s shoe inside the room among the scattered toys. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot all the shoe in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the boy’s shoe inside the image.

Did you spot the Boy’s Shoe in 9 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the boy’s shoe hidden inside his room. It may appear too tricky to find all the shoe as the picture consists of many toys to distract you. But if you carefully observe the objects inside the room, then you will be able to find the boy’s shoe.

If you are not able to spot the boy’s shoe, then we are here to help you! Look at the basket near the window of the room. The boy’s shoe is hiding between the wooden rack and basket as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the boy’s shoe inside his room in few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the boy’s shoe inside this optical illusion?

