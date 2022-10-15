Optical Illusion IQ Test: How many Squirrels can you spot in 25 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the viral image where birds and squirrel are sitting on the trees and its branches.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot all the Squirrels?

Image Source: Gergely Dudás/The Dudolf

The above image was created by Gergely Dudás' or Dudolf as a tricky puzzle for children. The creator of this optical illusion drew only a part of some squirrels' bodies, and he threw in some birds to make you double-take while you count. He challenges the audience to find all of the squirrels in the image.

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot and count all of the squirrels among the birds. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to count the number of squirrels on the tree. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

How many Squirrels did you spot in 25 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing. There are 24 squirrels hidden in the puzzle,. It may appear too tricky to find all the squirrels on the tree as they can be confused with the bird’s face. For the ease of the audience, the creator of this illusion also gave the answer and has marked the 24 squirrels on the tree.

Image Source: Gergely Dudás/The Dudolf

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how man y squirrels did you spot inside this optical illusion image?

