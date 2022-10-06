Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot Trespasser’s Hidden Face in Backyard in 3 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There are many optical illusions, including physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s perception. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in an old sketch of a bull with a man’s face hidden inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot Trespasser’s Hidden Face in Backyard of the House

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle where you have to identify a man’s face hidden in the backyard of the house. In this optical illusion, a man with his kid is standing in the backyard of his house. If you look carefully, both of them look worried and scared. That’s because a trespasser has been hiding in the backyard of their house. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of the man. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the face hidden somewhere in the picture.

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden man’s face inside the backyard of the house. It may appear too tricky to find the man’s face, but if you look at the trees in the image you might be able to find the trespasser’s hidden face. The man’s face can be seen on the right side of the outhouse in between the leaves and branches of the tree.

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden man’s face in the backyard in just 3 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and great observation skills. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the trespasser’s face hidden inside this optical illusion?

