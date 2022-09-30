Optical Illusion IQ Test: What Lies Beneath? Spot Hidden face inside Beautiful Boating Picture in 11 secs

Optical Illusion IQ Test: This optical illusion is for those who enjoy finding hidden faces inside the image. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. So if we go by the literal definition, an optical illusion is a mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. It has been claimed that a normal human brain can view things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of psychoanalysis as they provide insights about how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the beautiful boating picture where a face is hidden somewhere inside the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: What Lies Beneath?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above beautiful picture is an optical illusion that shows a boating scene. You can see a two ladies are enjoying the boat ride on a beautiful day. The boat is being rowed by the boat riders. However, there is a face hiding somewhere in this beautiful boating picture. Do you think that you have an above average intelligence? Well, it has been claimed that People with High Intelligence can spot the hidden face in this optical illusion in 11 seconds.

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Face inside Beautiful Boating Picture in 11 seconds?

It is trickier but easy to spot the hidden face inside the Boating Picture. If you look closely at the image, look at the stream of the water. Did you see the hidden face now? Well if not then we will help you in finding the hidden face. Look on the left side of the little far away boat. You will be able to see the face of a man, his eyes and lips. For your convenience we have circled the face in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the Hidden face within the Boating Picture. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden face inside this optical illusion image?

