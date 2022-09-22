Optical Illusion IQ Test: How many Rats do you see inside Ladies Tea Room in 5 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you like the challenge of solving the optical illusion puzzles that tests your intelligence level? Then this puzzle is for you where you have to find the number of rats inside the Ladies Tea Room. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Optical illusion are usually the mind-bending, deeply fascinating and shape-shifting image of an object or a drawing or a picture that challenges the way your brain perceive the things. These optical illusions are also considered a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they provide some detail on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can form different perception by simply looking at things or images from different angles.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: How many Rats do you see inside Ladies Tea Room?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was designed as a tricky puzzle to test your brain. This optical illusion ask you to find the number of rats hidden inside the ladies tea room. In the image, two women are having tea inside the room. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the rats hidden inside the room. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as it is quite tricky to find the hidden rats in the image.

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden rats inside the Ladies Tea Room. It is easy to find the first rat in the image, as it is quite visible in the image. One rat is hiding under the chair of the lady sitting on the lest side. But where is the second rat hiding in the room?

Image Source: Bright Side

It may appear too tricky to find the second rat, but if you look closely at the hat of the woman sitting on the left side, then you will be able to see the second rat hiding in the hat of the woman.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the 2 rats inside the ladies room in just 5 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Studies have revealed that Optical illusions does provide some fascinating insights about how our brains work. A human brain can perceive different things under specific combinations of color, light, and patterns. So tell us, how many rats did you see inside this optical illusion?

