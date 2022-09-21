Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot 2 Hidden Guests of Lady inside the room in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the faces of two hidden guests of the Lady inside the room. Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many a time, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: “Where are the Lady’s 2 Guests hiding in the Room?”

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. This optical illusion shows the image of a woman who is waiting for her guests inside the room while smelling the fresh flowers in the vase. The nicely decorated vases are present in the room for the lovely scent. However, the lady’s guests have already arrived and are hiding somewhere inside the room. This optical illusion asks you to find the faces of Lady's Guests hidden inside the room. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the faces of the two guests.

The optical illusion is a beautiful picture of a lady with flowers. Normally people will see that the lady is just standing alone in the room. But her guests are hidden somewhere in the image. Can you find where the Lady’s Guests are hiding? The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden faces within the picture.

Can you spot the Hidden faces of her 2 Guests in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden guests' faces inside the room. It may appear too tricky to find the guests' hidden faces, but if you tilt the image upside down you will be able to spot both the guests. The faces of 2 guests can be seen around the flower vase.

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden guests’ faces inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the face of two guests of the Lady hidden inside this optical illusion?

