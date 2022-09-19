Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Hidden Animal inside the herd of Zebras in 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you know that there are many types of optical illusion present in our environment? These illusions are mostly categorized under physiological, physical, and cognitive illusions. Going by the definition, an optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending, and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. However, these optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. Evidently, a normal human brain can see things or images differently forming different perceptions from different angles. One such clever illustration can be seen in a viral image where a badger is hidden inside a herd of zebras.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you find the Hidden Animal inside the herd of Zebras?

Image Source: BBC Earth

The above image, created by BBC Earth, challenged the viewers by asking them to spot the badger among the zebras. The badger has been camouflaged in the herd of Zebras and it has been claimed that only eager-eyed viewers can solve this tricky puzzle. In this optical illusion, you will a herd of zebras. However, an animal is hiding somewhere inside this optical illusion image. At first, BBC did not reveal the identity of the hidden animal and then the users demanded more clues. Then many people spotted the hidden animal inside the picture.

Did you spot the Hidden Badger among the Zebras in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden animal’s face blending into the background because of the black and white stripes of the Zebras. In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the hidden animal, then we have marked a red circle where a badger is hidden inside the image. Those who managed to spot the countryside creature boasted about their achievement like a Badger of Honour!

Image Source: BBC Earth

The badger is on the top-left side of the image. If you expand the image, then you will be able to see the ears, mouth, and front face of the badger. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers will be able to spot the hidden Animal in this clever illustration. The image has left thousands of adults confused as it is quite tricky to find the hidden Animal. Many research studies have shown that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, were you able to spot the badger hidden inside the herd of Zebras?

