Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot 12 Hidden Faces inside Bouquet of Flowers in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: If you are a fan of spotting hidden faces inside the optical illusion image, then this vintage puzzle is for you! An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or painting or picture that has different appearances if looked at with different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your creativity and intelligence level. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such illustration is the vintage puzzle where you have to identify 12 hidden faces inside the Bouquet of Flowers.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot 12 Hidden Faces inside Bouquet of Flowers

The above image was originated in the 1880s as a tricky puzzle and was designed the children. In this optical illusion, there are total 12 faces hidden somewhere inside the Bouquet of Flowers. It challenges you to truly push the brain to its limits. You need to identify 12 hidden faces inside this Bouquet of Flowers Vintage Puzzle. This optical illusion has been designed to test your patience in looking for the disguised faces within. This optical illusion is famous for the name “12 Face Puzzle”.

The more faces of people you spot, the more your IQ Level will be considered:

If you were able to spot above 10 faces, then you have a High IQ. If you were able to locate 8 faces in the illusion, then you have above average IQ level. If you can only discover four or five it means that you have average or below average IQ.

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and spot where the 12 faces are hidden. There are 12 faces in this picture that are hidden inside the bouquet of flowers. For your convenience, we have numbered the 12 faces in the image given below:

the First face is on the top left side of the bouquet. the Second face is on the top right side of the bouquet. the Third face is on the bottom left side of the bouquet. the Fourth face is on the bottom right side of the bouquet. the Fifth face is on the middle left side of the bouquet. the Sixth face is on the bottom left side of the bouquet. the Seventh face is at the center top of the bouquet. Eighth is on the left side of the bouquet. the Ninth face can be seen at the bottom of the bouquet. (Upside down) the Tenth face is on the left side of the bouquet. (Upside down) the Eleventh face is at the top of the bouquet. (Upside Down) Twelfth face is at the center of the bouquet inside the rose.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brain works. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many faces did you spot in this optical illusion?