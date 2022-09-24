Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot Hidden Rabbit before the hunter inside forest in 5 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusion like physiological, physical and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. A normal human brain can see things or images differently forming separate perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an image where a Rabbit is hidden somewhere in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot Hidden Rabbit inside the forest?

The above image has been created as a brain teaser for both children as well as adults. In this optical illusion, there is a huntsman with his dog standing outside the forest. The hunter is carrying the gun to hunt the rabbit in the forest. However, the Rabbit is hiding somewhere inside the forest.

Can you find the Hidden Rabbit before the hunter in 5 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Rabbit inside the forest into the background. In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the Rabbit, try to look at the bushes behind the huntsman in the background where there are trees. Were you able to spot the rabbit in the illusion or was the rabbit too well hidden?

The rabbit is hiding in the bush on the bottom right side of the image discreetly near the tree. It has been claimed that people with good observation skills and above average intelligence level will be able to spot the hidden Rabbit in this optical illusion. The image has left thousands of adults confused as it is quite tricky to find the hidden Rabbit. Many research and studies have showed that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, were you able to spot the Rabbit hidden inside the forest Optical illusion?

