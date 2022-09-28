Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% of People can spot hidden animal inside Elephant’s Farm in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you like solving fun optical illusions that test how your mind works? Then this brain teaser is for you only! An optical illusion can be defined as a mind-bending or shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges our brain’s way of perceiving things. There are several kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Such optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that helps in assessing your intelligence level. A normal human mind can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of an elephant inside a farm where the second animal is hiding somewhere in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% of People can spot hidden animals inside Elephant’s Farm

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been designed and shared by Bright Side as a brain teaser that challenges you to find the hidden animal inside the picture. In the puzzle, you can see an elephant holding a log in its trunk and behind the elephant, there is a Barn on the farm. But can you find the second animal hiding somewhere inside the farm? It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the second animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Second Animal in 11 seconds?

If you think that the Elephant is the only animal on the farm, then you’re wrong! This optical illusion of an elephant on a farm could reveal just how good your eyesight is. If you are still not able to find the second animal, then try looking at the right side of the image. The second animal’s face is hidden near the tail of the Elephant. The second animal’s face has been highlighted in blue in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The face of the second animal looks like the face of a horse or a giraffe. Some also identified the second animal’s face as a Dinosaur’s Face. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the second animal’s face hidden within the elephant’s farm. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that optical illusions provide a fascinating insight into how our brains work. Studies have also revealed that specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the second animal hidden inside this optical illusion image?

