Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can Spot Second Dog Hiding inside Picture in 7 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Are you a fan of finding faces inside optical illusion images? Then this brain teaser is for you where you have to find the second dog hiding somewhere inside the picture. An optical illusion may be defined as a deeply fascinating, mind-bending, and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physiological, physical, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. A normal human brain can see things or images differently forming separate perceptions from each angle.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can Spot Second Dog Hiding inside Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been created as a brain teaser for children and adults. In this optical illusion, two ladies are meeting each other in a park. Behind them there, are lush green trees and grass. The Lady standing on the right side of the picture is accompanied by her dog. But can you identify the second dog in the picture?

Can you find the 2nd Dog in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to find the second dog hiding somewhere in the background of the image. If you are stuck with the image and cannot find the 2nd dog, try to look at the sleeves of the woman’s dress standing on the left side of the picture. Were you able to spot the second dog in the illusion or was the dog too well hidden?

Image Source: Bright Side

If you rotate the image upside down, you will be able to see the face of the dog in the hand of the lady standing on the left side of the picture. It has been claimed that people with good observation skills and above-average intelligence levels will be able to spot the hidden dog in this optical illusion. The image has left thousands of adults confused as it is quite tricky to find the second dog hidden in this image.

Studies revealed that optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Many times specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Research has shown that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. So tell us, were you able to spot the second dog hiding inside this Optical illusion?

