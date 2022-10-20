Vintage Optical Illusion to Test Your Brain: Can you spot the Sailor's Sword in 21 Seconds?

Can you spot the Sailor's Sword? An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an 1880s sketch of a man (doctor) with a hidden faces picture.

Vintage Optical Illusion: “Find the Sailor’s Cutlass”

Can you spot the Boy’s Shoe hidden among toys?

The above image was designed as an old collectible card from 19and 26 was produced by a company called Major Drapkin &.o. It challenges you to find a hidden object inside the picture. So, can you find this sailor’s cutlass? A cutlass is a short sword meant for slashing. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the sailor’s sword hidden inside the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy on the face hidden within the animal's sketch.

Can you help the Best-man in finding the wedding ring in this Optical Illusion?

Can you spot the Sailor's Sword in 21 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing. The hint to find the hidden faces is that Sailor's Sword is hiding on the sailor’s body. Try to closely look at the left leg of the sailor. Did you see the hidden sword now? It may appear too tricky to find the sword hidden on the sailor’s leg at first. For your ease we have marked the sword in the image given below:

People with High IQ can spot the shepherd’s dog hidden inside the picture

It has been claimed that people who can identify the sailor’s hidden sword have a good IQ and Intelligence level. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Sailor's Sword hidden inside this optical illusion?

Can you spot hidden animals inside Elephant’s Farm?