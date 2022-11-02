Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Hidden Treasure under sea in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illuillusions physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many a times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the hidden treasure under sea in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Hidden Treasure under sea?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. This optical illusion shows the beautiful picture of underwater with lots of sea creatures, few jelly fish, star fish and an octopus inside it. The trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the hidden treasure under the sea. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden treasure inside the picture.

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the underwater hidden treasure. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden treasure inside as, but if you you look at the right shell under the sea picture then you will be able to spot the hidden treasure. For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden treasure in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden treasure under the sea inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many a times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the face of the hidden treasure inside this optical illusion?

