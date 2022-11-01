Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Photographer clicking pictures inside valley in 5 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you know that there are many types of optical illusion present in our environment. These illusions are mostly categorized under physiological, physical and cognitive illusions. Going by the definition, an optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. However, these optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. Evidently, a normal human brain can see things or images differently forming different perception from different angles. One such clever illustration can be seen in an image where a photographer is hidden somewhere in the valley and is clicking pictures.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Photographer clicking pictures inside the valley?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a brain teaser to test how sharp is your vision. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the photographer inside the valley. In this optical illusion, you will see a lush green valley with beautiful sky above it. However, a photographer is hiding somewhere inside the valley and is clicking picture in this optical illusion image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Photographer in 5 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the photographer blending into the background because of the green attire. In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the photographer, then we have highlighted him inside the image:

Image Source: Bright Side

The photographer is in on the top-left side of the valley. If you expand the image, then you will be able to see the photographer who is clicking pictures of the valley. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers will be able to spot the hidden Photographer in this clever illustration in 5 seconds.

The image has left thousands of adults confused as it is quite tricky to find the photographer in the picture. Many research and studies have showed that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, were you able to spot the photographer hidden inside the valley?

