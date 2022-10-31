Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you Spot Tooth Fairy inside Bedroom in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you like solving the optical illusion puzzles that tests your intelligence level? Then this puzzle is for you where you have to find the hidden cat which is sleeping somewhere inside the forest. There are several kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Optical illusion are kind of a mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object or a drawing or a picture that challenges the way your mind to perceive things differently. These optical illusions are also considered a part of psychoanalysis that provides some information related to how you perceive things. So, we have come up with an interesting Optical Illusion where you have to spot the Tooth Fairy in the bedroom.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you Spot Tooth Fairy inside the Bed Room? in 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the Tooth Fairy inside the bedroom. The puzzle says that the tooth fairy is waiting for the girl to fall asleep to leave a coin under her pillow. In the picture, you can see a girl sleeping with her teddy bear. But somewhere inside the the room the Tooth Fairy is hiding. So where is the Tooth Fairy hiding in the bedroom?

You must look at the image very carefully before coming on to the conclusion as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this Optical Illusion has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Tooth Fairy in 11 seconds?

In the image, the beautifully decorated kid’s room is filled with toys, a tent house and lights around it. If you look carefully at the tent house inside the room then you will be able to spot the tooth fairy. At the top of the tent-house the tooth fairy is waiting for the girl to fall asleep and after that she will leave a coin under her pillow. The lady standing near the window is the Tooth Fairy in the room. For your convenience, we have highlighted the tooth fairy inside the room in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Tooth Fairy is hiding above the tent-house inside kid’s bedroom. This Optical Illusion was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve these kind of puzzles within the stipulated time, you need to use lateral thinking.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 11 seconds, then you must have felt happy and satisfied with your brain power. Remember, these kinds of brain puzzles are just another fun way for testing your IQ. So, taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

