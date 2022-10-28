Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot cat hidden inside wardrobe in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a cat is hiding somewhere inside the wardrobe in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot cat hidden inside wardrobe

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 1% can spot the Man’s lost wallet hidden inside restaurant

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a big wardrobe and inside it there is a cat hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the cat hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden fish in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the Iguana hidden inside Garden?

Did you spot the hidden cat in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden cat, then we are here to help you. If you look carefully at the image, you will see clothes hanging inside the wardrobe. There are handbags, hats , shoes and suitcases kept inside the the wardrobe. This optical illusion of a wardrobe could reveal just how good your eyesight really is. For your ease we have highlighted the hidden cat inside wardrobe in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Boy’s Shoe hidden among toys?

The cat is hiding inside the lowest shelf where a pair of yellow sandals have been kept. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the fish hidden in the image.

Can you help the Best-man in finding the wedding ring in this Optical Illusion?

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the fish hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Can you spot the Sailor's Sword in this Optical Illusion?