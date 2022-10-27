Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Iguana hidden inside Garden in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Garden where an iguana is hiding somewhere inside the Garden picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Iguana hidden inside the Garden

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the iguana in the garden by asking “Can you spot the iguana?”. This optical illusion image shows a garden filled with trees and lush green grass. But can you spot the Iguana in the image? It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the second animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Iguana in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the iguana in the garden, then we are here to help you see it. In the optical illusion, you can see a garden with trees, a bench, and a birdbath. The iguana is sitting on a tree branch at the top left side of the image. For your convenience we have highlighted the iguana the in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the iguana as the animal has been camouflaged with the leaves of the trees. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is not the leaf but an Iguana sitting on a tree. An Iguana is a large arboreal tropical American lizard with a spiny crest along the back and greenish coloration. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the iguana hidden inside the garden.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the iguana hidden inside this optical illusion image?

