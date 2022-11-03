Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Mountaineer's Guide in 21 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, the optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in an old picture where a Mountaineer's Guide is hidden somewhere inside the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Mountaineer's Guide

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image is a tricky puzzle card where you have to identify the hidden guide who is helping the mountaineer to climb the mountain. In this optical illusion, you can see a mountaineer trying to climb the mountains. He has an axe in his left hand helping him to climb up. However, he needs the help of his guide also to climb the mountain. So, the trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the Guide’s face hidden somewhere inside the mountains. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their head as they try to spot the mountaineer’s guide face hidden inside the image.

Can you spot the Mountaineer's Guide in 21 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion and try to spot the hidden guide’s face inside the mountaineer’s picture. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden guide, but if you flip the image upside down then it may help. The guide’s face can be seen hiding between the mountain rocks on the top right side of the image.

For your convenience we have highlighted the mountaineer’s guide face in the image given below:

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the Mountaineer's Guide inside the picture in just 21 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the Mountaineer's Guide hidden inside this optical illusion?

