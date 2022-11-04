Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Mouse hidden inside Kitchen in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Kitchen where a Mouse is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Mouse hidden inside Kitchen

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Mouse in the Kitchen by asking “Can you spot the Mouse who stole the cookie?”. In this optical illusion image, there is a Kitchen filled with utensils and appliances. On the kitchen slab, freshly baked cookies and fruits are kept. But there is a mouse inside the kitchen? It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the mouse in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Mouse in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the Mouse in the Kitchen, then we are here to help you see it. In the optical illusion, you can see a very neat and tidy Kitchen with cookies kept on the slab. The Mouse is hiding on the shelf where utensils are kept. If you look closely the mouse has a cookie in its mouth.

For your convenience we have highlighted the Mouse the in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the Mouse as it has been camouflaged with the plates in the cupboard. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is not the utensils but a Mouse sitting on a shelf with a cookie. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Mouse hidden inside the Kitchen.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Mouse hidden inside this optical illusion image?

