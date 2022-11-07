Optical Illusions for IQ Test: Can you spot Lady’s hidden lovers inside the picture in 15 secs?

Optical Illusions for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an old optical illusion painting created by artist Oleg Shupliak.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot Lady’s hidden lovers inside the picture?

The above image is an optical illusion created by artist Oleg Shupliak that masters the optical illusion in his incredible scenic oil paintings through strategically placed characters, objects and coloring. Oleg Shupliak is renowned artist known for combining multiple faces and people within his artwork in his collection of hidden paintings. So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to spot the lady’s hidden lovers inside the beautiful painting.

Did you spot the hidden men in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the men inside the painting, then we are here to help you find the lady’s hidden lovers. You need to look closely at the trees and the whole painting very carefully. For you convenience we have marked the faces of the hidden men in the image given below:

There is young man’s face hidden in the tree and an old man’s face covering the major portion of the picture. If you look closely, the old man’s nose is the lady’s elbow, the curve under the bridge is his head, swan is his one of the ears, lady’s dress is his mouth and lady’s face hair forms his eyes. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the lady’s hidden lovers in this optical illusion?

