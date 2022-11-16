Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot Lipstick hidden inside Dining Area in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Lipstick is hiding somewhere inside the Dining Area in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot Lipstick hidden inside Dining Area

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a Dining Area area and inside it there is a Lipstick hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Lipstick hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden fish in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Lipstick in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Lipstick, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see a dining area where a table with chairs have been kept. There is a basin near dining table and over the slab some food items have been kept. There is shelf on the wall where utensils, crockeries, glasses, fruits and books have been kept. This optical illusion of a Dining Area could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Lipstick inside Dining Area in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Lipstick is hiding inside the bowl and near the box on the slab. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Lipstick hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the lipstick hidden inside this optical illusion image?

